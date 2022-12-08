School edu dept postpones officers’ meet to Dec 12, 13

CHENNAI: Due to cyclone Mandous, the School Education Department has postponed all district Chief Education Officers (CEOs) meeting to December 12 and 13. It was earlier scheduled on December 9 and 10.

For the CEOs meeting, the agendas include panel preparation for all teachers, zero enrolment schools, single digit enrolment schools, text and notebooks receival discussion, intend of all freebies for the upcoming academic year, LKG/UKG appointment details, freebie distribution centres, staff fixation for government and government-aided schools, bread winning scheme, CM and PM cell petitions and discussion on various schemes, operating for students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

An official with the department said, “Before the half-yearly exam begins on December 15, the department has planned a CEOs meeting with vital discussion on schemes and operation of schools. From dropouts, the functioning of Ennum Ezhuthum and Illam Thedi Kalvi and student’s performance will be discussed.”