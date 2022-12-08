Cyclone Mandous: Heavy rainfall alert for North Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre announced cyclone alert for North Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The deep depression over South-west and adjoining South-east Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm "Mandous".

The deep depression moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during the late hours of Wednesday over Southwest Bay of Bengal. The depression lies 640 km southeast of Chennai.

The centre stated that it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around mid night of Friday.

The regional meteorological centre (RMC) forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places over coastal Tamil Nadu, with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on Thursday. The rainfall will intensify to heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu on Friday and Saturday.

The centre also issued very heavy rainfall warning for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai, while heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchy, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram on Thursday.

On Friday, heavy to extremely heavy rains are likely to occur over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram, and heavy rains with isolated rains are expected

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore under the influence of the cyclone.

With strong winds of 45-55 kmph prevailing, fishermen have been issued warning to not venture into the sea along Southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coast and Gulf of Mannar from 08th to 10th December.

Those out in the deep sea have been advised to return or move to safe area immediately.

They have been advised to avoid venturing into along and off Sri Lanka coast on 8th and 9th December. The department has also issued adverse weather warning for onshore and offshore operations over these areas.