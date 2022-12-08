'New terminal at int'l airport in Chennai to be ready by 2024'

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said work on the new terminal of the Chennai International Airport will be completed by 2024 and subsequently it will be inaugurated.

He added: “We’re spending almost Rs 2,895 crore for the Chennai airport expansion plan. It’d be completed somewhere in 2024. After that, we’d inaugurate it.”

Meanwhile, the city airport has bagged the first prize for the best implementation of the Official Language by the Union Home Ministry.

Under the aegis of Chennai Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) (Undertaking) and as per instructions/guidelines issued by the Department of Official Language, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the first prize, among the 60 PSUs under the Union government, was awarded to the city airport.