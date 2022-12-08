Cyclone Mandous likely to cross coast near Chennai tonight

The deep depression now lies about 400 km southeast of Chennai and 350km east-southeast of Karaikal, as on Thursday evening.

The RMC said it is very likely to cross north TN, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota, along Mahabalipuram, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight of Friday.