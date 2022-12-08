Rough sea at Kasimedu harbour on Thursday morning.
Rough sea at Kasimedu harbour on Thursday morning.Justin George
City

Cyclone Mandous likely to cross coast near Chennai tonight

The deep depression now lies about 400 km southeast of Chennai and 350km east-southeast of Karaikal, as on Thursday evening.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ over Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and will weaken gradually and cross the coast near here on December 9 midnight, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

The deep depression now lies about 400 km southeast of Chennai and 350km east-southeast of Karaikal, as on Thursday evening.

The RMC said it is very likely to cross north TN, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota, along Mahabalipuram, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight of Friday.

Rough sea at Kasimedu harbour on Thursday morning.
Cyclone alert: 23 dists declare holiday for schools & colleges

Several parts of coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai received isolated rainfall on Thursday. The rainfall will intensify to heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu on Friday and Saturday. RMC issued very heavy rainfall warning for Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore will also get heavy rainfall under the influence of the cyclone.

Fishing boats anchored at Kasimedu
Fishing boats anchored at Kasimedu

On Friday, heavy rain is also likely to occur over Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai and Sivagangai.

Chennai will receive heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by strong winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely from Friday morning and continue to Saturday. Schools and colleges in 19 districts have declared a holiday.

Rough sea at Kasimedu harbour on Thursday morning.
Mandous alert: List of instructions issued by TN Govt

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Chennai
chennai rains
TN rains
Heavy Rainfall
TN rains 2022
Chennai schools holiday
TN red alert
Cyclone in Tamil Nadu
chennai rain news latest
TN rain alert news
Cyclone Mandous
cyclone mandous tamil nadu
Mandous impact
Mandous alert

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in