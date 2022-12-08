Cyclone Mandous likely to cross coast near Chennai tonight
CHENNAI: Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ over Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and will weaken gradually and cross the coast near here on December 9 midnight, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).
The deep depression now lies about 400 km southeast of Chennai and 350km east-southeast of Karaikal, as on Thursday evening.
The RMC said it is very likely to cross north TN, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota, along Mahabalipuram, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight of Friday.
Several parts of coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai received isolated rainfall on Thursday. The rainfall will intensify to heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu on Friday and Saturday. RMC issued very heavy rainfall warning for Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore will also get heavy rainfall under the influence of the cyclone.
On Friday, heavy rain is also likely to occur over Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai and Sivagangai.
Chennai will receive heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by strong winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely from Friday morning and continue to Saturday. Schools and colleges in 19 districts have declared a holiday.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android