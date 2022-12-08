Representative image
Representative image
City

IIT PhD scholar conned of Rs 1 lakh in crypto investment

Convinced about the investment scheme, the PhD student then invested Rs.1 lakh hoping to get a 40 per cent return on that as well.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A PhD student from IIT has lodged a complaint saying that an online fraudster cheated him to the tune of Rs. 1 lakh after promising heavy return by investing in crypto.

The 26-year-old student, a native of Jharkhand, in his complaint at the Kotturpuram police station, said that he received a message/ link on his mobile phone about the possibility of getting a return to the tune of 40 per cent on investment in cryptocurrencies.

He was included in a group and his investment of Rs.1000 was returned as 1400.

Convinced about the investment scheme, the PhD student then invested Rs.1 lakh hoping to get a 40 per cent return on that as well.

“As I have not received the promised return and the investment of Rs.1 lakh was also not returned, I seek help from the police to get me the money back,” he said in his complaint.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

IIT
Crypto
online fraudster
PhD student
IIT PhD scholar
PhD scholar
crypto investment
investment scheme

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in