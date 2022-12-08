IIT PhD scholar conned of Rs 1 lakh in crypto investment
CHENNAI: A PhD student from IIT has lodged a complaint saying that an online fraudster cheated him to the tune of Rs. 1 lakh after promising heavy return by investing in crypto.
The 26-year-old student, a native of Jharkhand, in his complaint at the Kotturpuram police station, said that he received a message/ link on his mobile phone about the possibility of getting a return to the tune of 40 per cent on investment in cryptocurrencies.
He was included in a group and his investment of Rs.1000 was returned as 1400.
Convinced about the investment scheme, the PhD student then invested Rs.1 lakh hoping to get a 40 per cent return on that as well.
“As I have not received the promised return and the investment of Rs.1 lakh was also not returned, I seek help from the police to get me the money back,” he said in his complaint.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android