Bangladeshi held at Chennai for using fake Indian passport

CHENNAI: A Bangladeshi citizen who tried to travel using a fake Indian passport was arrested at the Chennai airport on Thursday.

The immigration officials were checking documents of passengers who were about to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur early Thursday morning. The officials found Bipuk Mondal (35) was carrying an Indian Passport with a West Bengal address. The officials on suspicion checked his passport and found it was fake.

During the inquiry, they found that he was from Bangladesh and managed to get an Indian passport with the help of a few agents. He travelled to Chennai from Kolkatta by train and from here was about to travel to Malaysia using a fake passport. The immigration officials detained Bipuk Mondal and informed the Central Crime Branch police and a police team who arrived at the Chennai airport arrested Mondal and took him to the CCB head office for further investigation. The police are inquiring who the people helped him in getting the fake Indian passport.