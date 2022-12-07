Residents urge GCC to clear waste pileup before cyclone
CHENNAI: Unsegregated waste pileup at several locations of the city has been causing hurdles to the commuters and public.
With ongoing monsoon and before the next spell of possible rainfall, residents are urging the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to clear the heaps.
Speaking to DT Next, a resident of Egmore pointed out the improper garbage disposal and little efforts taken by the GCC to clear it up.
“At the Lettangs Road in Purasaiwalkam, a large garbage pileup with debris and other house items can be seen discarded at the corner of the road. Once I noticed the dustbin placed by GCC nearly empty, but a huge pile of garbage collected right adjacent to it,”said R Sundar, who takes the route every day.
Sundar further added that with a private school at Lettangs Road, the garbage and debris pileup has also been posing a health risk.
“First, the uncleared garbage has become a major inconvenience to the residents and commuters. Additionally, besides causing health hazards, the garbage with discarded house items can cause accidents, with school students movement in the area,”added Sundar.
The residents have urged the GCC to clear the pile at the earliest to avoid untoward accidents.
Subsequently, pointing to a similar ordeal, N Tamil a resident of Nanganallur said, “At the 100-feet road adjacent to Vatchala Mahal, the corporation placed dustbins can be seen overflowing at most times.”
Tamil added, “I see sanitary workers clearing the bin every day. However, there are many residents who hardly dispose of the waste inside the bin. This will only show the workers in a poor light, additionally causing trouble to other residents.”
“GCC should urge the public for proper disposal. Those violating this should be penalised. Having said that, the Corporation must also clear off the garbage considering the incoming cyclone,” added Tamil.
Corporation department officials did not respond when contacted.
