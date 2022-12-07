D Kaveri
D Kaveri
City

Kapaleeswarar Temple official passes away

During her tenure, Kaveri was actively involved in solving several issues in the temple.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The joint commissioner, who was the in-charge of the Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple, D Kaveri (50), passed away on Wednesday due to illness.

Kaveri was admitted to a hospital last month and getting treatment. She was a senior officer of the HR & CE department posted at the temple and was joint commissioner for close to a decade.

During her tenure, Kaveri was actively involved in solving several issues in the temple.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled her death and said: “I regret the sad demise of Kaveri, who was admitted to the hospital for surgery. My deepest condolences to her family and her colleagues.”

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Stalin
kapaleeswarar temple
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Official
Joint commissioner
HR & CE department
Kapaleeswarar Temple official
Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple
D Kaveri
Kaveri death

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in