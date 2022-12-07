Kapaleeswarar Temple official passes away
CHENNAI: The joint commissioner, who was the in-charge of the Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple, D Kaveri (50), passed away on Wednesday due to illness.
Kaveri was admitted to a hospital last month and getting treatment. She was a senior officer of the HR & CE department posted at the temple and was joint commissioner for close to a decade.
During her tenure, Kaveri was actively involved in solving several issues in the temple.
Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled her death and said: “I regret the sad demise of Kaveri, who was admitted to the hospital for surgery. My deepest condolences to her family and her colleagues.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android