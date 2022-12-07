Kapaleeswarar Temple official passes away

CHENNAI: The joint commissioner, who was the in-charge of the Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple, D Kaveri (50), passed away on Wednesday due to illness.

Kaveri was admitted to a hospital last month and getting treatment. She was a senior officer of the HR & CE department posted at the temple and was joint commissioner for close to a decade.

During her tenure, Kaveri was actively involved in solving several issues in the temple.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled her death and said: “I regret the sad demise of Kaveri, who was admitted to the hospital for surgery. My deepest condolences to her family and her colleagues.”