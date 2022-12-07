Former staffer of actress Parvati Nair held in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Wednesday arrested the former staffer of Tamil actor, Parvati Nair, for allegedly tarnishing her image on Youtube interviews and misusing her personal collection of photographs from the phone he stole from her house. Parvati Nair has acted in movies like ‘Yennai Arindhaal’ starring actor Ajith Kumar among others.

Parvati had filed a police complaint against him on October 20, at the Nungambakkam police station saying that two watches valued over Rs 10 lakh, a laptop worth Rs 1 lakh, and two mobile phones were allegedly stolen by Bose.

The arrested person is identified as Subash Chandra Bose (30), a native of Pudukottai district. After investigations, police confirmed the allegations against him and booked him under Sections, including IPC section 509 (insult to modesty of women) ; IPC section 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) and IT Act (transmitting sexually explicit content in electronic form).