Power shutdown in Mylapore and Perambur on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Mylapore, Perambur areas as mentioned below the following areas on Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.
Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.
Mylapore area: Veeraperumal koil street, Bangaruammal koil street, Apparswamy koil street, Chidambaraswamy koil 1st to 3rd street.
Perambur area: Gandhinagar Muthamizh nagar 2nd and 3rd block, Srinivasa Perumal koil street.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android