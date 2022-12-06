Power shutdown in Mylapore and Perambur on Wednesday

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Mylapore, Perambur areas as mentioned below the following areas on Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

Supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

Mylapore area: Veeraperumal koil street, Bangaruammal koil street, Apparswamy koil street, Chidambaraswamy koil 1st to 3rd street.

Perambur area: Gandhinagar Muthamizh nagar 2nd and 3rd block, Srinivasa Perumal koil street.