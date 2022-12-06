Man dies, friend injured after bike rams median on Kathipara flyover

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man died, and his friend was injured after their bike rammed in the median of the Kathipara flyover in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Muniappan (21), of MGR Nagar in Selaiyur and the injured was his friend Anbumani (21), both working at a private textile shop in Chennai.

On Monday night after duty, they went to Vadapalani to visit their friend and later on Tuesday around 4 am they were returning to Tambaram on a bike.

Police said when the duo was on the Kathipara flyover they lost control of the bike and rammed into the median of the flyover.

The duo suffered severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. But there the pillion rider Muniappan was declared dead on arrival.

The St Thomas Mount traffic police who visited the spot sent the body to Chromepet GH for post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case and are investigating as to why motorists are often victims of accidents on the Kathipara flyover.