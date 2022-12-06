DT Campus: Admissions open for Great Lakes’s 2-year PGDP
CHENNAI: Great Lakes Institute of Management, one of the premier B-schools of the country with campuses in Chennai and Gurgaon has announced admissions for its full-time Two Year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) for academic session 2023-25.
The institute has also announced that the maximum work experience accepted for the PGDM has been increased to 3 years effective from the current admission cycle.
Previously, only candidates with 0-2 years of work experience could apply for the PGDM. The eligibility for the One Year PGPM remains unchanged.
The programme offered by Great Lakes is AICTE approved and accredited by AMBA (UK) and NBA, and recognized by AIU.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android