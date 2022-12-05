NTK party members arrested after protest in Kilpauk GH

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi Party members protested on Sunday at the entrance gate of the Kilpauk Government Hospital in Chennai. More than 50 people participated in this and raised slogans.

Later, the Party’s Central Chennai District President Aiyanar told reporters that patients are not being properly cared for due to a shortage of doctors and nurses, and doctors and nurses working here are under a heavy workload.

“The contract workers working here are involved in forcing money from the patients. Hospitals do not have accommodation and toilet facilities for relatives visiting patients. The Tamil Nadu government should take immediate action for these problems,” they alleged.

Later, police arrested the protesters and took them to Egmore Rajarathinam Maidan. On Sunday evening, they were released.