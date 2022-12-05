2 killed after bike rams median near Jafferkhanpet
CHENNAI: Two people were killed in a road accident near Jafferkhanpet after the rider lost control of the bike and rammed onto the median, during the early hours of Monday.
The deceased were identified as S Jayasuriya (26) of Tiruvannamalai and K Prem Kumar (28) of Karur. Both were working in a private firm and were staying in a rented apartment in the city.
The incident occurred around 12. 30 am on Monday when they were on Jawaharlal Nehru Road (100 feet road) returning home.
Police investigations revealed that Jayasuriya was riding the bike. Police suspect him to have lost control and rammed onto the median.
Passers-by rescued the injured duo and moved them to a hospital, where both were declared brought dead.
Police said that both Jayasuriya and Prem Kumar were not wearing helmets. Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case and moved the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.
