Bihar juveniles in Chennai: NHRC takes suo moto cognizance

CHENNAI: Following media reports stating two were arrested for housing and abusing 12 juveniles from Bihar in a Madrasa in Ponniammanmedu, Madhavaram, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo moto cognisance of this.

The commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Bihar, Commissioner of Police, Chennai, Tamil Nadu calling for a detailed report in the matter, within 4 weeks. In addition to this, it has asked Special Rapporteur, Dr Rajinder Kumar Malik, to visit the homes of these juveniles in Bihar. A fact-finding investigation would be set up to catch hold of those responsible for this crime.

A media report informed harassment and abuse of Bihar juveniles in the said Madrasa. A criminal case has been filed and the juveniles were rescued and sent to goverment children's hospital. Following a medical check up they were shifted to Royapuram Boys Home.