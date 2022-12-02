No one can touch Dravidian movement, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday proclaimed that no one can ‘touch’ the Dravidian movement ever.

Speaking at the 90th birthday celebration of Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani in the city on Friday evening, Stalin said, “No one can touch the foundation of the Dravidian movement ever. The Dravidian movement is not a party, it is an ideological sentiment. It will keep growing. The sentiment has infiltrated all parties. Hence, all party leaders have participated and lauded Asiriyar (Veeramani).”