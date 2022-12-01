Land grab case: Chennai court asks accused to pay ₹1.5 cr

CHENNAI: A court in Chennai has asked the four accused involved in a 744 sq ft land grab case to pay a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore to legal heirs of the actual land owner besides sentencing jail term for the four.

One of the accused is Palani, son of the land owner, while the complainant is Ganesan, another son of the land owner, the late Prakasam of Tiruvotiyur, said a press note from Chennai city police.

While the special court for landgrab cases had awarded 3 year jails term and Rs 3,000 as fine for three accused namely Selvaraj, of Tondiarpet, Govindaraj and Pandiaraj of Old Washermenpet. Palani was given a 6-month jail term and also slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000.

Though the complaint was given to the CCB in the year 2010 by three brothers, including Palani, police, during the investigation, found that he had actually forged the signature of his father in a fake will to help others accused in the crime, noted Gnanachitra, CCB inspector.