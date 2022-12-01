CMRL to conduct free CPR awareness programme this weekend

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is conducting a free CPR awareness programme this weekend at two Metro stations. Public has been invited to register for participating in the event.

According to a CMRL press note, the free CPR awareness programme will be held at Anna Nagar Tower Metro station between 10 and 11 am on Saturday. And on Sunday, the programme will be held at Nehru Park Metro station between 5 and 6 pm.

As only 25 participants will be allowed per event, public can register at https://tact-india.com/registration-form1/ for Saturday's event and register at https://tact-india.com/registration-form2/ for Sunday. The CMRL is conducting the programme with TACT academy for clinical training.