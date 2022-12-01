CMRL records 62.71 lakh passenger footfall in Nov

CHENNAI: With marginal rise, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recorded 62.71 lakh passenger footfall for the month of November. The passenger flow for October was at 61.56 lakh.

Meanwhile, on November 7 alone, CMRL had passenger flow of 2.47 lakh, recording the highest for the month.

Subsequently, for the same month, 18.22 lakh passengers travelled using the QR code facility and 40.23 lakh passengers used the travel card. There has been a surge of using these facilities owing to a 20 percent discount of fares.

Meanwhile, since January till November, the CMRL has recorded 5.43 crore passenger footfall overall, keeping the service at all-time busy.