150 parks, 50 playground to be constructed across Chennai

CHENNAI: Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, Greater Chennai Corporation authorities have approved the construction of new parks and playgrounds on vacant land in 10 zones across the city. To improve the green space in the city, the civic body has decided to set up 150 parks, and 50 playgrounds at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore, according to the resolutions passed in the council meeting of Chennai Corporation on Tuesday.

The project report was prepared and submitted by the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) for new parks and playgrounds in Chennai city. In phase 1, the permission was granted to begin the construction work for 58 parks and playgrounds (45 new parks, and 13 playgrounds) in zones 1 - 4, 7 – 9, 10, 13 and 14.

During the committee meeting held on August 17, 2022, the project sanctioning and monitoring committee approved at least 40 projects for an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project for the financial year 2022- 2023.

According to the resolution, the approval was sought for the above 58 works and contractors selected for 53 works. For the remaining 5 works, there were no qualified contractors. Later, it was reapproved and the file of selected contractors is now under consideration.

The Chennai Corporation stated that 16 contractors were selected to construct new parks and playgrounds at vacant lands for zone 1 and 2. And 8 contractors each for 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 and 6 contractors chosen to carry out works in zone 10, 13 and 14. ↔ More on P2