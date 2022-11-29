High Court grants anticipatory bail to Saidai Sadiq

CHENNAI: Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of the Madras High Court on Tuesday granted the anticipatory bail to DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq who was booked by the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai City Police for making derogatory and abusive statements against the women actors of Tamil Nadu BJP.

The judge granted the relief since the petitioner submitted that he filed affidavits as per the court's directions to tender apologies to the actors who were verbally abused by him in a DMK public meeting.

Recording the submissions, the judge granted the anticipatory bail with a condition directing the petitioner to appear before the Investigation Officer for a week.