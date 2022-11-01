Saidai Sadik booked for derogatory remarks on BJP women leaders

CHENNAI: City Police have booked a DMK functionary, Saidai Sadik for his derogatory remarks on woman actors who have joined the BJP.
Sadik made the remarks at an event celebrating the achievements of DMK government, held at RK Nagar.
A video clip of his speech went viral in social media and was criticised widely. DMK MP, MK Kanimozhi too took to Twitter and condemned the remarks made against women and said that the party doesn’t condone such views.
Meanwhile, based on a complaint, the Cyber Crime wing of Chennai police booked Sadik under 5 Sections
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android