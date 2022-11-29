Fearing wife’s wrath, man hurt in accident cooks up robbery story

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old drunk man, who met with an accident and injured himself, was scared his wife would scold him over his irresponsibility. So he staged a drama and lied that he was attacked by robbers with knives.

The police detained the man for inquiry but later let him off with a stern warning.

Kamalakannan of Pallikarananai was working in a private hospital in the locality. On Sunday night, Kamalakannan consumed liquor and while returning home on his bike, he met with an accident and got injured.

Later, after reaching home, his wife was shocked to see him with injuries. Plus, his 2-sovereign gold chain was also missing. When questioned, Kamalakannan told his wife that he was attacked by a group of men with knives near the Sanatorium flyover and that they escaped after snatching his gold chain.

His wife took Kamalakannan to a private hospital in Pallikaranai but the doctors found there were no cut injuries. Soon, the hospital administration informed the Selaiyur police, who visited the spot and spoke to Kamalakannan.

During the inquiry, Kamalakkan told the police that he was coming home on his bike after consuming liquor and at that time, he slipped and fell on the road and was injured. Since his wife would scold him if she knew the truth, he decided to stage the robbery drama. The chain was also with him.

The police got a written statement from Kamalakannan and said further action will be taken based on the orders from higher officials.