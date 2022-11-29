Bangladeshi woman with fake passport arrested at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old Bangladeshi woman who was about to travel to Dhaka using a fake Indian passport was arrested at the Chennai airport on Monday.

The US Bangla Airlines from Chennai was scheduled to depart on Monday evening. The Immigration officials while checking travel documents of the passengers found Reena Begum had come to travel to Dhaka using an Indian passport.

The officials on suspicion checked her passport and found it was fake. Soon, they canceled her ticket and during inquiry found that she was from Bangladesh and had traveled to India via West Bengal and managed to get an Indian passport with the help of a few agents.

The officials informed the Central Crime Branch police and police who visited the Chennai airport arrested the woman on Tuesday morning. She was taken to the CCB head office of Chennai police .

The police are inquiring why she visited India, what all places she visited and about the agents who helped her in getting the Indian passport.