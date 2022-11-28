Chennai man held for attacking, harassing woman to marry him

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man who harassed a woman asking her to marry him and inflicted cut injuries on her with a knife was arrested by the city police in Arumbakkam on Sunday.

The arrested person was identified as V Kanniyappan of Kannappan Nagar in Arumbakkam.

Police arrested Kanniyappan based on a complaint by a 30-year-old woman. She is separated from her husband and has been living with her children in Arumbakkam, police said.

The accused, who became a friend of the woman, visited her often in the pretext of helping her.

Over time, he harassed her asking to marry him and she refused, police said.

On Saturday, he turned up at her house again and then harassed her again. When she refused, Kanniyappan took a knife from the kitchen and inflicted cut injuries on the woman and her sister and fled the scene.

Neighbours rushed the injured woman to a hospital. Based on her complaint, Arumbakkam police arrested Kanniyappan. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.