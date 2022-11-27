Teen ends life in a crazy 'game' on girlfriend's birthday eve

CHENNAI: A teenage couple who used to exchange messages taunting each other that they will end their life, allegedly in a playful manner, ended in the death of a 19-year-old college student in Mogappair, a day before his girlfriend’s birthday.

According to a statement by the boy’s mother, her son wanted to ‘surprise and shock’ his girlfriend by sending her a photograph of him with a noose around his neck.

The deceased was identified as S Mohan (19) of Mogappair.

Mohan lived with his family in Mogappair and was a first year B.com student at a city college, police said.

On Thursday evening, Mohan was found hanging in their residence by the family members. He was moved to a hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead. Nolambur police secured the youth’s body and sent it for postmortem.

Investigations revealed that Mohan was in a relationship with a 19-year-old girl in Pulianthope for the past one and half years. Mohan’s mother, Selvarani works at a private company in Reddypalayam while his father, Satish worked at a company in Pattaravakkam.

Police probe revealed that the families were aware of their relationship. “The boy used to ask his mother to call the girl and lie to her that he met with an accident and that he is in a serious condition, to scare the girl for fun. The girl too used to send similar messages to him to scare him. The boy’s mother had condemned them several times not to continue with such silly acts, ” a police officer said.

On Thursday, when Mohan’s parents were away at work, Mohan had sent a similar message to his girlfriend to scare her, which has ended fatal for him. Nolambur police have registered a case and are investigating.