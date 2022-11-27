Kilpauk: From the woods

The cult film Meera directed by American Ellis Dungan was shot in a Parsi-owned Newtone studio (Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan School of Kilpauk now) and was released on Deepavali of 1945. The response was unprecedented. The heroine MS Subbulakshmi became an icon in contemporary Indian history and decided to quit films while that status lasted.

Dungan had a soft corner for a handsome extra whom he had introduced in an earlier film. With his handsome face spoilt by a beard, Ramachandran would just speak just two lines as a Rajput courtier.

Much later, both MS Subbulakshmi and MG Ramachandran would get the highest civilian award in India, thus making Meera the only movie ever to have two Bharat Ratna laureates acting in it.