Residents want debris of old building in Vepery cleared
CHENNAI: A dilapidated building along Bishop Lane in Vepery in the city poses threat to commuters as it has created several issues in the past too especially in the rainy season.
Locals complain that last year one portion of the wall collapsed due to heavy rain. However, no one was injured in the mishap. “Still we are unclear about the ownership of the building since it is very old. Till now the debris from the wall was not cleared. People also dump garbage outside the building, which poses threat to the commuters,” P Damodaran, a resident of that area said.
“We have given several complaints about the issue both with the Chennai Corporation and the PWD,” he said adding till now no action was taken in this regard.
According to him, the garbage also attracts stray dogs, which is also a big issue for the people, who were using the road. A senior official from the Chennai Corporation claimed that it was private property and it was up to the owner to clear it.
“However, the authorities were taking steps to solve the issue very soon,” he added.
S Vinaykumar, a college student hailing from the area, said that it was difficult to pass by the road especially at night as the streetlights will not function during the rainy season. He said people living in that street also anticipate another wall collapse in the building during this year’s rains. He said that the garbage, which was dumped in front of that collapsed old building, attracts stray dogs threatening commuters.
The officials should take steps to clear the debris from the building and put a fence around the construction area so that people would feel safe to travel on that road.
