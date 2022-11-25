No time limit to appoint NCBC panel: Centre
CHENNAI: The Centre on Friday informed the Madras High Court that the law does not specify any time limit for appointing chairman, vice chairman and other office-bearers for the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) and the appointments to these vacant positions will be filled shortly.
NS Venkateswaran, Joint Secretary, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Department made these submissions before a division bench of Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice Krishnan Ramasamy.
On hearing the submissions of Centre, the petitioner and Pattali Makkal Katchi spokesperson, advocate K Balu noted that when the post of Chief Election Commissioner of India could be appointed within 24 hours, why the NCBC chairman and other posts cannot be filled immediately.
Advocate Balu pointed out that though the tenure of the former chairman and other positions of the commission expired in February this year, the Center has not filled them for the past nine months.
The petitioner sought direction to the Union government to immediately fill the vacancy for the post of chairman, vice chairman, and members of the National Commission for Backward Classes.
“As the NCBC has Constitutional validity, the commission should be constituted at the earliest. As the positions are vacant in NCBC, the troubles and issues of OBCs remain unsolved,” the lawyer submitted. Meanwhile, the Centre informed the court that the rules are specifying only the tenure of the chairman and other office-bearers. The case has been adjourned to December 7.
Late reports said that President Droupadi Murumu has appointed Hansraj Gangaram Ahir as the chairperson of NCBC with effect from the date of his assuming charge.
