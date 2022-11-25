Knifepoint robbery: Absconding duo arrested

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested two persons for alleged knifepoint robbery of a truck driver near Kasimedu last month. Three of their accomplices, including a juvenile, were arrested two weeks ago.

The truck driver, V Gavaskar (32) of Tiruvannamalai had parked his truck near Kasimedu, waiting to unload his consignment in Chennai Port, on October 10.

Around 4 am, Gavaskar was woken up by a five member gang who threatened him with a knife and asked him to part with the cash he was carrying.

After they found that there was no cash on the truck driver, the gang took his mobile phone and fled the scene.

Based on the truck driver’s complaint, North Beach Police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.

Police had earlier arrested A Suresh (19) of Tiruvottiyur and D Nelin Gerald (19) of Ennore and a minor boy in connection with the crime.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Police arrested the absconding accused, J Edwin (20) of Ernavoor and J Surya (19) of Thiruvottiyur and secured the stolen phone from them.

The duo was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.