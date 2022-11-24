City

One injured, vehicle damaged as wall of Chennai school collapses

The incident took place at NKT National Girls Higher Secondary School in Triplicane, Chennai on Wednesday night.
Visuals from the damaged school
Visuals from the damaged school
ANI

CHENNAI: A person was injured and several vehicles were damaged when a wall of a school collapsed in Chennai on Wednesday. The incident took place at NKT National Girls Higher Secondary School in Triplicane, Chennai on Wednesday night. On getting information, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot.

The injured person was admitted to a hospital. Further details awaited.

