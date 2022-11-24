One injured, vehicle damaged as wall of Chennai school collapses

CHENNAI: A person was injured and several vehicles were damaged when a wall of a school collapsed in Chennai on Wednesday. The incident took place at NKT National Girls Higher Secondary School in Triplicane, Chennai on Wednesday night. On getting information, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot.
The injured person was admitted to a hospital. Further details awaited.
