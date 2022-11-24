Take action against illegal renting of govt quarters in Nilgiris: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the district Collector of The Nilgiris to conduct an inspection and to take action against the Group IV officers and their legal heirs who are subletting the premises of official quarters allotted to them in Udhagamandalam Municipality.

Justice SM Subramaniam passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by M Manikammal and others. The petitioners prayed for taking action against the Udhagamandalam Municipality commissioner for not taking action against the people who sublet the government quarters.

“The allottees have sublet the premises and even the legal heirs of the allottees were sublet and in spite of the orders passed by the fourth respondent / Commissioner, Udhagamandalam Municipality in proceedings dated September 28, 2013, and October 08, 2013, and no action is taken by the authorities to evict the unauthorized occupants and allot the quarters to the eligible employees working in the municipality,” the petitioner’s counsel submitted.

Recording the submissions, the judge observed that illegalities are serious in nature and amount to an abuse of official accommodations.

“Since the fourth respondent has not taken action properly, the first respondent/ District Collector is directed to conduct an inspection and submit a report with reference to the actions taken,” Justice Subramaniam directed the government advocate to communicate the direction to the collector immediately over the phone.

The matter has been posted on November 28 for pronouncing orders.