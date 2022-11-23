City

Wire fault: Chennai Beach-Tambaram trains delayed

As a result, electric trains were halted at various places, and commuters faced difficulty in getting to work on time
Representative Image
Representative Image PTI
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Suburban electric trains plying on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram route were delayed by half an hour on Wednesday due to a fault in a high-voltage wire on the railway track.

According to report by Daily Thanthi, passengers returning from office, students from schools and colleges, and the general public suffered due to this.

As a result, electric trains were halted at various places, and commuters faced difficulty in getting to work on time.

Every day lakhs of passengers from Chennai suburbs, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tambaram, travel to Chennai by electric train.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Chennai Beach
train delay today
Chennai train delay
Train delay in Chennai
train delay in chennai beach to tambaram
train delay status today
Chennai beach to Tambaram train
chennai beach to tambaram train affect
chennai beach to tambaram train timings
chennai beach train timings
Tambaram train timings
train ticket booking online
train ticket booking app
train ticket status
train ticket availability
train ticket cancellation
chennai train timings
chennai train news today
chennai train news

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in