Wire fault: Chennai Beach-Tambaram trains delayed

CHENNAI: Suburban electric trains plying on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram route were delayed by half an hour on Wednesday due to a fault in a high-voltage wire on the railway track.

According to report by Daily Thanthi, passengers returning from office, students from schools and colleges, and the general public suffered due to this.

As a result, electric trains were halted at various places, and commuters faced difficulty in getting to work on time.

Every day lakhs of passengers from Chennai suburbs, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tambaram, travel to Chennai by electric train.