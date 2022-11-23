RSS moves HC to set side single judge order on route marches
CHENNAI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has filed an appeal before the Madras High Court to set aside the order of a single judge ordering the petitioner to conduct the route marches in closed halls and grounds at only 44 places of the state.
According to G Subramaniam, one of the RSS functionaries who filed the appeal, the order of the single judge in the Contempt Petition modifying the original order passed in the writ petition that too after dismissing the review petitions is per se illegal and without jurisdiction conferred under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.
“The single judge has omitted to consider that the very definition of route march is not attracted if it is done indoors and for carrying out the same permission is not required,” the RSS functionary said in his affidavit.
The petitioner further added that judge completely lost sight of the fact about the other demonstrations and agitations taken out by other political parties in a public place during the very same period, which was placed before the court
“The court failed to observe that the right to freedom of expression; to assemble peaceably and without arms; to move freely throughout the territory of India, guaranteed under Articles 19 (1) (a), 19 (1) b) and 19 (1) (d) of the Constitution of India is snatched away by the state in gross violation of the order passed by the judge on November 4,” petitioner noted. The appeal will be heard once numbered.
