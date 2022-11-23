MTC letter to debit EMIs from employees’ salary a/c stayed

As per the petitioner, the society and the MTC had entered into an agreement by which the MTC should debit the loan EMI directly from the salaries of the employees. “However, the MTC acted against the agreement by failing to do so. It also wrote a letter to us to debit the EMIs directly from the employees’ accounts. MTC asked us not to expect the corporation to obtain and pay the EMI from the employees from November,” the petitioner argued.