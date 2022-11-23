Gutkha scam: Ex-mins, DGPs in CBI supplementary charge sheet

During the raids, the Income Tax department had seized a diary containing names of those who had been allegedly paid by the manufacturers. The case was sent to the CBI by the Madras High Court in April, 2018 on the plea of a DMK leader. Demanding a CBI probe, the petitioner alleged that monthly payments worth over Rs 14 lakh were made to then health minister C Vijaya Baskar and payments in lakhs of rupees were made to officials of Central excise, Food Safety and Sales Tax Department, senior police officers and politicians among others, in the State. This was challenged in the Supreme Court by a Tamil Nadu health official but the apex court sided with the Madras High Court order and asked the CBI to register a case. The agency had registered the FIR against unidentified officials of the Tamil Nadu government, Central Excise Department and the Food Safety Department.