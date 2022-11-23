CHENNAI: A Chennai court grants bail to Social media activist Kishore K Swamy on Wednesday. He was arrested by the Central Crime Branch Cyber Crime Police for his alleged defamatory post against Chief Minister MK Stalin on Twitter.
Earlier, he was also booked by Coimbatore cyber crime police for his communal hatred post on social media in connection with the car explosion incident on October 23.
(With inputs from ANI)
