Worker dies of injury at private factory, kin block highway for relief

The victim Kesavan (43), of Polivakkam worked at a private factory in Kakkalur. A week ago, while Kesavan was at work, he was involved in an accident in which he sustained injuries. “Staff at the factory rushed him to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital after which he was sent home. However, his condition failed to improve and his relatives took him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where Kesavan without responding to treatment died shortly,” police said. When none of the officials in the factory made any effort to meet the victim’s family or offer compensation, irked relatives of the victim took to the streets and staged a protest on the Tiruvallur - Sriperumbudur Highway, bringing the traffic to a halt.