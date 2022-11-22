Worker dies of injury at private factory, kin block highway for relief
TIRUVALLUR: Traffic was brought to a halt for several minutes in Polivakkam on the Tiruvallur - Sriperumbudur Highway on Tuesday when relatives of a worker who sustained injuries at a work related accident in his factory died subsequently.
The victim Kesavan (43), of Polivakkam worked at a private factory in Kakkalur. A week ago, while Kesavan was at work, he was involved in an accident in which he sustained injuries. “Staff at the factory rushed him to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital after which he was sent home. However, his condition failed to improve and his relatives took him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where Kesavan without responding to treatment died shortly,” police said. When none of the officials in the factory made any effort to meet the victim’s family or offer compensation, irked relatives of the victim took to the streets and staged a protest on the Tiruvallur - Sriperumbudur Highway, bringing the traffic to a halt.
On information, Manavalan Nagar police arrived at the spot and held talks with the protestors after which the crowd dispersed.
Kesavan is survived by a wife and a child.
