HC refuses to quash corruption case against ex V-C of Bharathiar Univ

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the corruption case filed against former vice-chancellor of Bharathiar University, A Ganapathy, on charges of receiving bribes for appointing the teaching posts in the University in 2016.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the orders on dismissing the petition filed by A Ganapathy. The petitioner sought direction to quash the corruption case filed against him by the DVAC.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the case was filed without obtaining prior permission from the government as contemplated under the amended provision, the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 has been registered against the petitioner.

He further submitted that the complaint and the FIR do not disclose any proper information about when and where and how the bribe was demanded and how it was handed over to the petitioner.

The government advocate rejected all these contentions and informed the case was filed in a proper way following the rules and regulations.

Recording the submissions, the judge rejected the contentions and dismissed the petition observing that the FIR discloses cognizable offense and the investigation is in progress.

“The candidates who aspire for appointment in university and colleges who burn the midnight oil, are deprived of their rightful opportunity. Their dreams were shattered. These acts have to be stopped in the bud, otherwise, the University and Educational Institutions would lose their credibility,” the judge held.