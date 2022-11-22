3 people arrested for selling girl child in Chennai

CHENNAI: Teynampet All Women Police on Monday arrested three persons, including a pastor, for allegedly selling a girl child, born to an unmarried couple one year ago. The child was sold to a childless couple in Erode, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Francis (44) of Tirunelveli, the pastor, Thenmozhi (46) of Erode, who acted as a mediator and the child’s father.

A couple who was in a live-in relationship since 2021, delivered a girl child in February this year. While the woman wanted to keep the child, the man was against the idea and without her knowledge, he sold the child through Thenmozhi and the pastor for a few lakhs.

After a few months, the woman demanded the man to bring back the child and in an argument over this, she separated from him. Eventually, she filed a complaint with the Teynampet All Women’s police station saying that her then-partner had allegedly sold the girl child.

After a police case, the woman eventually filed a habeas corpus petition before the Madras High Court, which directed the police to take action. During investigations, it was revealed that the man had sold the child and arrested the three of them.

Police said that the child has been taken from the couple and brought to Chennai and will be admitted to a home. Further investigations are on.