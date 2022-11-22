25th Graduation Day of SRM College of Arts & Sciences held
CHENNAI: On the Silver Jubilee Graduation Day of SRM College of Arts and Sciences, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, appealed to the student community to identify their talents, skills and potential, harness those qualities and work hard to be an achiever.
Governor Tamilisai addressing the 25th Graduation Day at Kattankulathur exhorted students to ignite their spark within and while staying away from things that distracted and slowed them down, the students should contribute to nation building in the process of improving their own lives, she added.
Tamilisai lauded SRM Group, particularly Dr TR Paarivendhar, MP, founder chairman and Chancellor, SRM Group of Institutions and SRM IST and distributed certificates and gold medals to some of the graduands.
Dr. Paarivendhar appealed to students to be ever in gratitude to their parents, teachers and their alma mater.
