Common service connection for apartments records 1,500% increase

He said that their bi-monthly consumption would vary from 80 to 220 units during the summer and their highest bill was about Rs 300. He said that his apartment comprises six flats and common services cover lights and a water pump. Following the tariff revision from September 10, Tangedco created a new tariff category 1-D for the common services in the apartments and group houses for Common lighting, water supply, lift, Sewerage treatment plant, Water treatment plant, Gym, Swimming pool and Fire hydrant facility. Under the Low Tension 1-D tariff, the consumer would be charged Rs 8 per unit and Rs 100 per kilowatt per month as fixed charges.