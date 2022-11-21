Delhi textile designer to present her latest collection in the city
CHENNAI: Delhi-based textile designer Rema Kumar will be showcasing her latest collection in an exhibition named ‘Textile Tales’ at Weddings and Marigolds Studio, T Nagar on November 23 to 26 featuring some of her weaves, hand blocks, kalamkari, pipli appliqué, embroidery, zardosi and lots more. As a part of the exhibition, she will also be presenting a talk titled ‘Creating New Narratives’ which will focus on her upcycling and repurposing works.
Rema, who left Chennai 26 years ago, was always inclined to the intricacies that went into textile designing. She started her own label in Delhi and works with artisans all over India. “During the pandemic, I had to keep my karigars (craftsmen) busy and so I began experimenting with different techniques and styles.
“This opened up several avenues for me to explore different weaves, fabrics, printing, styles, techniques and even niches of cultural importance each detailing style has.”
Having worked a lot with maheshwari and chanderi, Rema tries designing different unique styles as a part of her collection. However, as a part of her latest collection, she will be bringing back chanderi after five years.
“I constantly keep moving from one weaving centre to the other. You don’t see one particular style for too long in my collection. I have been working with these weavers for over 15 years. They naturally understand my styled and it is easier to work with them. Earlier it used to be easy with weavers when the designs are complicated. Now the only problem I face is when the weavers are young.
“They don’t want to do anything laborious and complicated or anything that requires all their time and patience. That’s the only thing that is slightly difficult to work around,” she chuckles.
Talking about the collection she says, “From the weavers of Chattisgarh, I’m bringing out a range of festive and bright colours called ‘Gehna’. The collection has jewel tones. Another range is ‘Maheshwari’. I love playing with stripes and checks and this time in this range I could incorporate them with bright colours.
“Then there is ‘Uttara’ from Uttarakhand, this range was made by women weavers from Uttarakhand. There are so many different kinds of weave explored by these artisans in this collection.”
Talking about the presentation on her upcycling and repurposing venture, she says, “When I receive sarees and dupattas to repurpose, restore, or recycle, the process itself is very emotional and special. Because these belong to someone’s loved one and having to do it carefully while ensuring not to mess up is a task, but is a satisfying journey to go through.
“There are some really interesting anecdotes about this process and I would really love to share them with everyone.”
The exhibition timings are from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm till November 26 at Weddings and Marigolds Studio. The talk ‘Creating New Narratives’ is open to all on November 24 at 5 pm.
