72-year-old man arrested for misbehaving with minor girl

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 72-year-old man who misbehaved with a differently abled minor girl in Tambaram on Monday.

Police said the parents of the 14-year-old girl from Tambaram would leave her in grandfather's house in the locality every day before going to work. Police said the 72-year-old accused, who is the neighbour of her grandfather, would often visit the girl and become friends with her. Later for the past few weeks, the accused was misbehaving with the girl and recently the girl's parents who came to know about it filed a complaint at the Tambaram all-women police station. The police after an inquiry on Monday arrested the suspect under Pocso Act and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.