Man gets back with wife after quarrel; Murders her

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly strangulated his wife to death with her mangalsutra at their residence in Kallikuppam near Ambattur, three days ago.

Investigations revealed that the woman was living with her parents in Puzhal after a quarrel with her husband and they both moved in together again only two weeks ago.

The arrested person, K Raja (39) got married six months ago to Pavithra. Both of them are divorcees and they lived in Villupuram.

Raja allegedly harassed the woman, doubting her fidelity after which she moved back with her parents in Puzhal and was staying with them.

Two weeks ago, Raja met the woman’s father and promised the family that he would take good care of her and that he had rented a house nearby. Believing him, the family sent the woman.

On November 17 (Thursday), Pavithra’s father, K Sundar got an information from her neighbour that she was lying unconscious in the house. When the family moved Pavithra to a hospital, doctors declared her brought dead after which Ambattur Police took over investigations.

Since Raja was absconding, the needle of suspicion fell on him. After enquiries about his hideout, a police team secured the accused on Sunday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.