Construction workers found with Panchaloha idols in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai police have arrested a man from Koyambedu bus terminus and launched a hunt for his accomplice after the man was found in possession of Panchaloha idols.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that a woman had handed over the idols and a two rupee note to the duo asking them to hand over the idol to a man and get Rs 3 lakh.

The arrested person was identified as A Sudhakar, 32, from Kumbakonam. He was a construction labourer and the absconding accused-K Dinesh, 33, also from Kumbakonam works as a painter.

A police constable Madeswaran who found them loitering suspiciously in the bus terminus for a long time. When the cops checked their bags, police found the idols and when questioned about it, Dinesh fled the scene and Sudhakar was caught.

Police said that a woman from Lalgudi in Trichy had met the men during construction work and asked them to carry the idols to Chennai. “They were told to wait at the bus terminus and that a man will approach them asking for a Rs two rupee note. They then have to show him the two rupee note and hand over the bag. After which the man will hand them over a Rs three lakh bag, ” said a police officer.

Police have passed the information to the Idol wing-CID.