Bangladeshi arrested with fake Indian passport at airport

CHENNAI: A Bangladeshi citizen who travelled using a fake Indian passport was arrested at the airport and was handed over to the Central Crime Branch on Friday. Immigration officials were checking the documents of passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Friday night. They found a passenger travelling with a passport named Dulal Sandra (38) of India. Upon suspicion, they inquired about the passenger and later found that his passport was fake. When the passenger was detained, it was found that he was from Bangladesh and had managed to get an Indian passport by paying money to agents. After arresting him, officials informed the Central Crime Branch police, who visited the airport and held inquiries about his intent to get an Indian passport and his reason to visit Chennai. They arrested him and took him to the CCB headquarters for further inquiry.