A newborn baby's death in Chromepet GH leads to road roko

CHENNAI: Following the death of a newborn baby in the incubator for the past two days on Friday morning in the Chrompet GH, the family and relatives of the infant protested by blocking the GST Road saying that the negligence of the hospital is the reason for the baby's death.

However, the official sources from the Chromepet GH said that the baby was born with breathing difficulties and we already informed the parents about the condition of the baby.

Anand of Thiruneermalai admitted his wife to the Chromepet GH on Monday in the labour ward and on Wednesday around 11 am the couple gave birth to a baby boy through cesarean.

The doctors found that the baby had breathing difficulties and kept the baby in the incubator and was monitoring the condition of the baby.

On Friday around 5.30 am the condition of the baby became worse. Soon the doctors who were on duty started the treatment but everything went in vain and the baby died around 7.30 am. Immediately after the death of the baby, the family members started to argue with the doctors and staff in the hospital and within a few minutes, hundreds of them gathered outside the hospital and protested by blocking the GST Road. The family members claimed that the nurses who were on duty on Thursday night were spending most of their time using mobile phones and chit-chatting.

However, the Chromepet GH Chief Medical Officer Dr Palanivel said " the baby was born in a critical condition and it was unable to breathe. We informed the parents about the condition of the baby and after that, we kept the baby in the incubator. Unfortunately, the baby's condition worsened on Friday morning and the infant died without responding to treatments''.

