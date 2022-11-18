5,000 poor patients get free cataract surgery

CHENNAI: Rotary Club of Madras East, in collaboration with Aravind Eye Hospital and Mindtree Foundation, initiated Project Cataract Surgery to improve the quality of life of 5,000 underprivileged individuals in various districts of Tamil Nadu by offering them free cataract surgeries. The commemorative event marking the successful completion of this project was held recently at Aravind Eye Hospital, Chennai. Total project cost of Rs 1 crore was funded by Mindtree Foundation. Paneesh Rao, advisor-sustainability, Mindtree, was present along with other dignitaries.