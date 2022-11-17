Two fined for indulging in religious propaganda on train

CHENGALPATTU: The railway police imposed a fine on two men for allegedly indulging in religious propaganda inside train in Chengalpattu on Thursday. The duo John Raj of Plumbing Station and his friend Srinivasan of Pallikaranai were reportedly propagating verses from the bible and spreading the word of Christianity in an electric bound from Tambaram to Chengalpattu. Following this, one of the passengers alerted the railway police about it and lodged a complaint in connection with this. When the train reached Chengalpattu station, two railway police personnel who were waiting at the platform took the duo in for questioning and imposed a fine on them after which they were allowed to go with a warning.